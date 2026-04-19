160-Million-Year Mystery Solved! Ancient Sea Sponge Fossil Rewrites Evolutionary History (2026)

In the realm of paleontology, where mysteries often span eons, a recent discovery has shed light on a 160-million-year-old puzzle. At first glance, sea sponges might seem like simple creatures, but their evolutionary story is anything but straightforward. Scientists have long debated the origins of these ancient animals, and a new fossil find is offering a fascinating glimpse into their past.

The Mystery of Missing Sponges

Sea sponges, with