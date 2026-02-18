15-Year-Old Arrested in Scarborough Tim Hortons Shooting (2026)

A shocking incident has unfolded in Scarborough, where a 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody for his involvement in a deadly shooting at a local Tim Hortons. This tragic event took place just last week and has left the community reeling.

On February 5, in the early afternoon, chaos erupted at the Tim Hortons located near Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road North. Emergency services responded swiftly when they discovered a 16-year-old named Kian Sam suffering from severe gunshot wounds. Despite the immediate medical attention he received, Kian was later pronounced dead at the hospital, marking him as the second homicide victim in Toronto this year.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Toronto police provided updates regarding the arrest of the young suspect. He now faces several serious charges, including second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Additionally, he is accused of possessing a loaded firearm without a proper license. Due to the regulations set forth by the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the suspect remains confidential.

As investigators continue their work, the motives behind this tragic shooting remain unclear. What could have led to such an alarming act of violence involving such young individuals? There are many questions that linger in the minds of residents and officials alike.

This situation has sparked a wave of discussions about youth violence and the factors contributing to such incidents. It’s crucial for communities to come together and address these underlying issues. What do you think can be done to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments.