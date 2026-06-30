15 Shocking Oscar Upsets: From 'Citizen Kane' to 'Moonlight' (2026)

The Oscars, a prestigious and highly anticipated event, has witnessed numerous shocking upsets throughout its history. These unexpected victories and losses have left a lasting impact on the film industry and have sparked debates among critics and audiences alike. From controversial decisions to the triumph of underdog films, these are the most shocking Oscars upsets of all time.

Olivia Colman - Best Actress (The Favourite)

Olivia Colman's win for Best Actress in 2019 for her role in 'The Favourite' was a surprise, as she was considered a newcomer. Her performance as Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos' period satire helped her break into the mainstream awards season. Colman's win over established actors like Melissa McCarthy, Lady Gaga, and Glenn Close, who was nominated for her seventh Oscar, was seen as a career achievement rather than a specific performance. Colman's acceptance speech, calling out to a gracious Close, highlighted the emotional impact of the moment.

Hayao Miyazaki - Best Animated Feature, Spirited Away

In 2003, Hayao Miyazaki's 'Spirited Away' won Best Animated Feature, despite being up against established Hollywood animation houses like Blue Sky, DreamWorks, and Disney. Miyazaki's refusal to attend the ceremony in protest of America's invasion of Iraq added to the controversy. 'Spirited Away' became the first hand-drawn animated film to win in this category, and two decades later, Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' won, considered a welcome upset over Sony's 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'.

Billy Bob Thornton - Best Adapted Screenplay (Sling Blade)

Billy Bob Thornton's win for Best Adapted Screenplay in 1996 for 'Sling Blade' was a surprise, as he was up against Kenneth Branagh's 'Hamlet', Arthur Miller's 'The Crucible', and the frontrunner, Anthony Minghella's 'The English Patient'. Thornton's low-budget drama about a psychiatric patient was originally conceived for a short film, making him eligible for the category. His win highlighted the Academy's recognition of unique and unconventional storytelling.

Art Carney - Best Actor (Harry and Tonto)

Art Carney's win for Best Actor in 1974 for 'Harry and Tonto' was an upset, as he beat out Eddie Murphy, who was considered a favorite for his dramatic turn in 'Dreamgirls'. The so-called 'Norbit effect' was theorized, but the race was likely a toss-up, given Carney's celebrated Hollywood career and standout performance.

Marisa Tomei - Best Actress (My Cousin Vinny)

Marisa Tomei's win for Best Actress in 1993 for 'My Cousin Vinny' was so shocking that many speculated it was a mistake. She beat out four acclaimed actors, including Judy Davis, Joan Plowright, Vanessa Redgrave, and Miranda Richardson. Tomei's win sparked debates about vote splitting, but her film's cultural staying power and her subsequent nominations proved her inclusion was no fluke.

Kevin Costner - Best Director (Dances With Wolves)

Kevin Costner's win for Best Director in 1991 for 'Dances With Wolves' was a surprise, as he beat out Martin Scorsese's 'Goodfellas'. Costner's film, now dismissed by serious cinephiles, won Best Picture that same evening, highlighting the Academy's sometimes controversial decisions.

Shakespeare in Love - Best Picture

'Shakespeare in Love' winning Best Picture in 1999 was a result of Harvey Weinstein's extreme campaign, influencing voters and undermining confidence in Steven Spielberg's 'Saving Private Ryan'. The film's victory changed Oscars campaigns, and 'Saving Private Ryan' remains a cinematic classic, while 'Shakespeare in Love' is a footnote in Weinstein's history.

Moonlight - Best Picture

The 2017 'Moonlight' win for Best Picture was a victim of a flub, as Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were mistakenly given the wrong envelope. The film's win was unexpected yet deserved, and it remains one of the most critically acclaimed Best Picture winners. The ceremony's mishap added to the drama, with producer Jordan Horowitz personally handing the award to the rightful winner.