13-Year-Old Swims 4km to Save Family | Austin Appelbee's Incredible Survival Story (2026)

A 13-year-old's extraordinary fight for survival has captured the world's attention, leaving many wondering: How did Austin Appelbee pull off the impossible? His story is a testament to resilience, quick thinking, and the unbreakable bond of family.

It was the final day of summer vacation, and Joanne Appelbee, along with her three children, was determined to savor every moment. They had been vacationing at a serene beachfront resort along Geographe Bay, a breathtaking stretch of Western Australia's South West coast. This tranquil spot, popular with families, especially during the January school holidays, boasts a shoreline dotted with hotels and holiday bungalows.

What started as a peaceful morning would soon turn into a harrowing battle against the elements, raising questions about beach safety and the limits of human endurance.

The family had planned one last beach outing before their 280-kilometer journey back to Gidgegannup, on the eastern outskirts of Perth. Friday morning seemed ideal—the sun shone brightly on a warm 29-degree day, and Quindalup Beach appeared calm and inviting. Joanne set up a picnic area in front of their hotel, ensuring her children—eight-year-old Grace, 12-year-old Beau, and 13-year-old Austin—were generously coated in sunscreen.

They had rented two inflatable stand-up paddleboards and a small kayak from their hotel, scheduled from 10 am to midday. However, by the time Joanne got the kids sorted with life jackets, it was nearly 11 am when they finally entered the water. Grace rode on the back of one paddleboard, Beau took the kayak, and Austin had the other paddleboard. The family enjoyed splashing around in the shallow waters.

'It started out calm and pleasant,' Joanne recalled. But the weather began to shift as the wind picked up, setting the stage for the drama that would unfold.

The first signs of trouble emerged after midday. Austin lost his oar, and when Joanne tried to assist him, her paddleboard flipped. Beau attempted to help with the kayak, but Joanne's oar was also lost, leaving the family adrift in the open sea.

Joanne tried to tow the children by lashing the paddleboards to the kayak, but the small boat began taking on water, rendering her efforts futile. Switching positions, with Austin in the kayak, didn't improve the situation. As their predicament worsened, Joanne knew she had to make a heart-wrenching decision to ensure their survival.

She sent Austin, paddling in the leaky kayak, to shore for help. 'It was one of the toughest decisions I've ever made as a mother,' she told ABC Radio Perth. 'But I couldn't leave the kids at sea. I had to act, even though there was no one else around.'

Joanne believed it would take Austin 'about an hour, maybe an hour and a half' to reach the shore. Meanwhile, she focused on keeping her two younger children calm as they awaited rescue. Austin, however, soon found himself battling choppy seas in a kayak that was rapidly filling with water.

Geographe Bay, like much of Australia's coastline, is home to sharks. Just the day before, a three-meter bronze whaler shark had been spotted off the coast, and a two-meter shark was reported at Quindalup the following day. Austin tried to stay positive as he navigated the treacherous waters.

'I was fighting rough seas, and then I thought I saw something in the water—I was terrified,' he said. 'I kept asking myself, 'Will I make it through?'

As the wind continued to batter the kayak, Austin decided to swim for the beach, removing his life jacket, which was hindering his strokes. Though he had recently completed a school holiday swimming program, he hadn't progressed to the next level after struggling to swim 350 meters continuously. Yet, in the open ocean, with his family's lives at stake, he found the strength to keep going.

For four grueling kilometers, Austin alternated between survival backstroke, freestyle, and breaststroke, pushing himself forward while maintaining a positive mindset.

'I have a girlfriend, and I thought about her the entire time,' he shared. 'The waves were massive, and I had no life jacket. I just kept telling myself, 'Keep swimming, keep swimming.' At one point, I even thought about Thomas the Tank Engine—anything to keep my spirits up and keep going.'

Austin prayed as he battled the waves. 'I kept saying, 'Not today, not today. I have to keep going.''

Incredibly, after four hours, Austin reached the shore, his legs collapsing beneath him as he fell onto the sand. But he knew he had to get help for his family immediately. He ran two more kilometers down the beach to their picnic spot, using his mother's phone to call emergency services.

'I said, 'I need helicopters, planes, boats—my family's out at sea,'' he recalled.

Back at sea, Joanne's hopes were fading as exhaustion set in. She had tied the children to the paddleboards with leg ropes, and the trio struggled to stay afloat amid strong swells and relentless waves that frequently overturned the boards.

She had hoped the hotel would raise the alarm when they failed to return the equipment after two hours, but as daylight faded, she realized that hadn’t happened. 'I thought it was the end,' she told ABC Radio Perth. 'My mom is in Ireland, and I remember looking up at the sky, thinking, 'Mom, if you can hear me, please light that holy candle for me.''

To keep her children's spirits up, Joanne kept them talking and singing, discussing dinner plans and scenes from their favorite movie, Moana. 'We made up new songs, changed lyrics, and even imagined finding a dolphin to cling to,' she said.

As the sun set, the waves grew larger, and Joanne began to fear the worst for Austin. 'We were cold, shaking, and Beau had lost feeling in his legs,' she said. Then, a massive wave swept them off the boards again, separating the family. Joanne lost her reading glasses in the chaos.

'A big wave hit suddenly, and my sister and I were flipped off at a strange angle. We floated away from Mom,' 12-year-old Beau recounted.

Miraculously, a rescue helicopter appeared overhead after 8:30 pm, followed by a boat that spotted Joanne and pulled her aboard. But the exhausted mother didn’t know where her younger children were—or if Austin had survived his swim.

'When the boat picked me up, I screamed that there were two kids still in the water. I called for Grace, and I could hear her, but I couldn’t hear Beau. I told them to kill the engine, and suddenly, I heard this tiny voice. We pulled them in, and it was the best feeling in the world. But I still didn’t know about Austin—it was terrifying,' she recalled.

By then, Austin had been taken to Busselton Health Campus for a medical assessment, fearing the worst for his family. 'I didn’t know where they were or if they were okay. I thought they were dead,' he said. 'I felt so guilty, thinking I wasn’t fast enough.'

But Austin's courageous swim had indeed been fast enough. His heroic efforts triggered a multi-agency rescue operation that saved his family at a critical moment. Naturaliste Marine Rescue commander Paul Bresland described his actions as 'superhuman,' while South West Police Inspector James Bradley praised his determination and courage, calling them 'beyond commendable.'

The family was reunited at the hospital, and Joanne couldn’t have been prouder. 'There’s no bigger word to describe him other than proud,' she said. 'I’m speechless at his efforts, but deep down, I knew he could do it. We made it, we’re alive, and that’s all that matters.'

This remarkable survival story has made international headlines, leaving many in awe of Austin's bravery. 'It’s been a tough journey, and I haven’t fully processed it yet,' Austin told the BBC.

This remarkable survival story has made international headlines, leaving many in awe of Austin's bravery. 'It's been a tough journey, and I haven't fully processed it yet,' Austin told the BBC.