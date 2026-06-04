Are you tired of your kids spending every waking moment glued to their screens? It's time to get them outside and enjoy the fresh air! But what can you do to keep them entertained without breaking the bank? Look no further than this list of budget-friendly outdoor activities that will have your kids running around, laughing, and having a blast for under £30. From classic games to creative DIY projects, these ideas will ensure your kids have a memorable summer, all while getting some much-needed sunshine and exercise. So, grab your gardening gloves, and let's dive into these fun and affordable ways to entertain the kids outside!
13 Fun Outdoor Activities for Kids on a Budget: Under £30 Ideas! (2026)
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