12-Year-Old Hampshire Boy Josh Moore's Rise to International Model: Zara, Mango & More! (2026)

A remarkable story of a young talent is unfolding in Hampshire, and it's one that will leave you inspired and perhaps a little envious! Meet Josh Moore, a 12-year-old from Hedge End, who has been making waves in the fashion industry, walking runways and gracing magazine covers for renowned brands like Zara and Mango. But here's where it gets controversial... Josh's journey began at a family friend's birthday party in Totton, where he was scouted at the tender age of ten. It's a tale that challenges the notion that success only comes to those who seek it relentlessly.

Childsplay, a national model management company, recognized Josh's potential and signed him up. From there, he was recruited by Sugar Kids, a multinational modeling agency with roots in Barcelona. And the rest, as they say, is history. Josh has now modeled for Zara not once, but twice, and has also worked with brands like Mango and SFERA, a popular Spanish retail chain.

When asked about his success, Josh shared, "I'm loving every moment of it. The chance to visit new cities and meet interesting people is incredible. I especially enjoy traveling for shoots, especially when it's abroad."

His father, Jason Moore, admits that the last 18 months have been a whirlwind for the entire family. "It's been an unexpected journey, but we're grateful for the opportunity. Zara is the pinnacle of fashion modeling, and it's where my son began his journey."

The family's commitment to Josh's education is evident. They've had to obtain a special child performance license due to the time Josh needs off school, as he's currently in Year Seven at Deer Park. Jason emphasizes, "Education is our top priority. We're taking each opportunity as it comes, but we won't let modeling interfere with Josh's long-term academic goals."

And this is the part most people miss... Josh's younger brother, Mason, aged ten, is also following in his footsteps and showing an interest in modeling. Jason, a hobby photographer, says he always knew his sons had a natural flair in front of the camera. "People would often comment on how photogenic they were, but you never expect it to lead to a career in modeling."

So, what does the future hold for Josh? His dad says, "I don't know if modeling will be a long-term career for Josh, but he's definitely considering it. Who knows where this journey will take him, but it's an amazing start."

What do you think? Is modeling a viable long-term career for young talents like Josh? Share your thoughts in the comments below!