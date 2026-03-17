12 Game Gear Classics Coming to Yakuza Kiwami 3! Retro Gaming on Xbox! (2026)

Get ready for a blast from the past! The upcoming release of Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties on Xbox Series X and S is a retro gamer's dream come true. With less than a month to go, we're uncovering a treasure trove of classic games that will be part of this highly anticipated package.

But here's where it gets controversial... a whopping 12 SEGA Game Gear titles will be playable within Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Tides, including iconic games like Sonic Chaos, Pac-Man, and Streets of Rage. Imagine reliving these retro adventures with a modern twist!

Here's the full list of these 12 SEGA Game Gear gems, many offering split-screen multiplayer fun:

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  • Columns
  • Fantasy Zone Gear
  • Galaga 2
  • G-LOC: Air Battle
  • Mappy
  • Pac-Man
  • Puzlow Kids
  • Sonic Chaos (Sonic & Tails)
  • Sonic Drift
  • Streets of Rage
  • The GG Shinobi
  • Woody Pop

And that's not all! At least three old-school SEGA arcade games will also be part of the Yakuza Kiwami 3 release, including Emergency Call Ambulance, SlashOut, and Magical Truck Adventure.

This collection is shaping up to be an absolute nostalgia bomb, but there's a catch. Some fans are expressing disappointment that these retro titles won't be playable outside of the Yakuza series. While we understand the desire to play these classics independently, there's something uniquely captivating about experiencing them within the immersive world of Yakuza.

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We've included a few Game Gear and arcade game images from Yakuza 3 below to whet your appetite.

What are your thoughts on this retro gaming bonanza? Do you agree that the Yakuza series is the perfect setting for these classic titles, or do you think they should be standalone experiences? We'd love to hear your opinions in the comments section.

Fraser Gilbert, News Editor at Pure Xbox, brings you the latest Xbox news and beyond.

12 Game Gear Classics Coming to Yakuza Kiwami 3! Retro Gaming on Xbox! (2026)

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