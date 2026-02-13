11 NBA Players Now Trade-Eligible: Who Could Be on the Move? (January 2026) (2026)

Get ready for some NBA trade talk, because today's the day! Eleven more players are now eligible to be traded, and it's going to shake up the league.

As of Thursday, January 15, 2026, a total of 11 players who signed free agent contracts during the offseason have met the criteria to be traded. Most players became trade-eligible on December 15, but there are specific rules that apply to certain situations. Here's where it gets a bit controversial and interesting...

For a player to be eligible for trade after signing a new contract, they must not have re-signed with their previous team, received a raise of at least 20%, or have a salary above the minimum, especially if their team was over the cap and used Bird or Early Bird rights to sign them. These criteria ensure a fair playing field and maintain the integrity of the league's financial structure.

And here are the 11 players who meet these criteria and are now trade-eligible:

Santi Aldama (Grizzlies)

Josh Giddey (Bulls)

Quentin Grimes (Sixers)

Isaiah Jackson (Pacers)

Jonathan Kuminga (Warriors)

Tre Mann (Hornets)

Sam Merrill (Cavaliers)

Davion Mitchell (Heat)

Paul Reed (Pistons)

Naz Reid (Timberwolves)

Ryan Rollins (Bucks)

Most NBA teams now have the flexibility to make moves, but there are still a few players who can't be traded just yet. This small group includes Russell Westbrook of the Kings, who will become trade-eligible tomorrow, and a few others with later eligibility dates. Additionally, some players, like reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, won't be trade-eligible at all before the February 6 deadline.

It's important to note that players on 10-day contracts are also off the trade table. These rules and restrictions ensure a balanced and fair trading environment in the NBA.

So, what do you think? Are you excited to see which players might be on the move? Will these trades impact the league's dynamics? Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! The NBA trade season is always an exciting time, and with these new eligibility dates, we're in for some interesting discussions.