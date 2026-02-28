10 Weekend Reads: Smart Takes on AI, Economy, and Culture (2026)

Get ready to dive deep this weekend! As the week winds down, it's the perfect time to settle in with some thought-provoking reads that go beyond the headlines. We've curated a selection of longer-form articles designed to spark your curiosity and offer fresh perspectives. So, grab your favorite beverage, find a cozy spot, and let's explore some fascinating topics together!

The Art of the Deal: A Star Lawyer's Secret Weapon

Ever wondered how the biggest names in entertainment secure their wins? Allen Grubman, a lawyer for the stars, spills his top negotiating secret. It might surprise you! He also shares insights into why the media world constantly craves new talent. But here's where it gets controversial: Grubman believes you should always overtip. Is this a genuine secret to success, or a relic of a bygone era? What are your thoughts on tipping culture?

AI: Bubble Burst or Job Apocalypse?

The rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence presents a stark dilemma. Are we witnessing a speculative bubble poised to burst and destabilize the economy, or is AI so advanced that it will replace human workers across the board, leading to widespread unemployment? And this is the part most people miss: While AI is already targeting sectors like IT, finance, and media, Deutsche Bank points to an $800 billion AI funding gap, questioning the sustainability of current spending. Could this be the crack in the AI dam?

Predicting the Future: The Numbers Behind Prediction Markets

Kalshi, a federally licensed prediction market in the US since 2021, allows for more flexibility than its predecessors. Analysis of over 300,000 contracts reveals that their prices are indeed insightful and become more accurate as markets close. However, a clear favorite-longshot bias emerges. Low-priced contracts rarely yield break-even results, while high-priced ones offer modest positive returns. Is this bias inherent, or can it be overcome?

The Unseen Risks of Stablecoins: The GENIUS Act's Shadow

As US dollar stablecoins become integral to payments beyond crypto, the GENIUS Act of 2025 established the first federal framework for their regulation. This research delves into the financial, technological, and regulatory risks as these stablecoins gain mainstream traction. MIT researchers have identified systemic risks within the GENIUS Act's infrastructure, from sudden redemption surges to potential technological failures. What safeguards are truly sufficient when dealing with such a critical financial innovation?

Greenland's Cryolite Mine: The Unsung Hero of a New World Order

During the intense resource battles of World War II, a seemingly modest cryolite mine in Greenland played a pivotal, yet often overlooked, role in shaping the postwar global order. Its strategic importance continues to resonate today. And this is the part most people miss: The historical interest in Greenland extends to darker ambitions, with the Third Reich viewing it as strategically vital. This serves as a potent reminder of how geopolitical ambitions can echo through time. Does history offer lessons we are failing to heed about territorial control?

Rethinking Retirement: Are Your Golden Years Secure?

Popular advice on saving, investing, and spending for retirement might be outdated. This read explores the new rules of retirement, emphasizing the need for personalized strategies to ensure you never run out of money. But here's where it gets controversial: The traditional retirement roadmap may no longer be a one-size-fits-all solution. Are you confident your retirement plan is truly future-proof?

Neuroscience and AI: A Two-Way Street of Learning

Scientists once looked to the brain for clues on building AI. Now, an AI researcher might have valuable lessons for understanding the brain itself. The brain's ability to teach itself through internal steering systems suggests that the future of AI alignment might depend less on rigid rules and more on training signals—a domain where neuroscience still holds a significant advantage over silicon. Could the secrets to artificial intelligence lie within our own biological code?

When the Fringe Flourishes: The Deprogrammer's Tale

The decline of traditional religion and the fragmentation caused by technology have created fertile ground for cults. These groups often prey on a disillusioned public with promises of exclusive knowledge and belonging. As the mainstream falters, the fringe offers an alluring alternative. Rick Ross, a renowned cult deprogrammer, reflects on 40 years battling brainwashing in an era where conspiracy movements now fulfill the role once occupied by fringe groups. In a world where mainstream narratives are questioned, what makes people susceptible to extreme ideologies?

Brazil's Stand Against Authoritarianism: A Blueprint for Democracy?

How did Brazil successfully thwart a Trump-style authoritarian leader when similar moves are being made elsewhere? This piece examines how Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court, and military actively constrained Bolsonaro's authoritarian tendencies, demonstrating that institutional resistance is possible. What can other democracies learn from Brazil's experience in safeguarding its democratic institutions?

The Fading American Monoculture: What Happens When Shared Culture Fractures?

For much of the 20th century, pop culture served as a unifying force in the U.S. But with the rise of streaming and algorithms, those shared cultural experiences have splintered. This read explores the profound implications of this shift. As our individual media diets diverge, what does it mean for national identity and cohesion?

A Quick Note on Spending: Online spending is soaring, outpacing physical retail. This trend is fueled by K-shaped consumer spending, the increasing use of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, and the adoption of Agentic AI. (Source: Shruti Mishra, BofA Global Research)

