10 Weekend Reads: Business, Politics, Philosophy, and More (2026)

Here's a curated list of 10 captivating reads to immerse yourself in this weekend:

The Era of the Business Idiot: Explore the intriguing concept of symbolic executives ruling our economy, where the focus is on the appearance of productivity rather than actual expertise. This thought-provoking piece delves into the disconnect between those in power and the real-world challenges they aim to address. (Source: Where's Your Ed At?) Buy-Side Quant Job Advice: If you're seeking a career in quantitative finance, this article offers a refreshing perspective. It encourages readers to approach the job market with a mature mindset, providing a much-needed dose of realism. (Source: Consumed by Fire) Appreciation for Air Jordans: Uncover the evolution of Air Jordans from basketball gear to fashion statements. This piece celebrates the iconic sneakers' journey, showcasing how they transcended their original purpose to become a cultural phenomenon. (Source: New York Times) Critical Ignoring: Your Key Survival Skill for 2026: In an era of information overload, this article challenges the notion of constant consumption. It introduces the concept of 'critical ignoring' as a skill to navigate the digital world effectively. (Source: Wall Street Journal) The Mystery of Existence: Dive into the philosophical question of why anything exists at all. This piece explores the universe's existence and the intriguing possibilities it presents. (Source: Starts With A Bang) The U.S. Grid's Secret Weapon: Discover an innovative approach to combating rising electricity prices. The article suggests utilizing grid utilization data to potentially lower costs, offering a unique perspective on energy management. (Source: Washington Post) Marjorie Taylor Greene's Break With Trump: Uncover the fascinating story of a Congresswoman's shift from Trump's supporter to his critic. This piece provides insights into the complexities of political alliances and the factors driving such dramatic changes. (Source: New York Times) Understanding Cults: Explore the criteria that define a cult, as analyzed by Clearer Thinking. This thought-provoking article invites readers to question their perceptions and engage in meaningful discussions. (Source: Clearer Thinking) Why Everyone Loves Japan: Part III of an insightful book series, this article delves into the Japanese economy's allure. It offers a comprehensive analysis, shedding light on the factors contributing to Japan's global appeal. (Source: Noahpinion) The Logical Triumph of English Prose: Discover the surprising impact of shorter sentences on the readability of English literature. This article challenges conventional beliefs and provides an intriguing perspective on language evolution. (Source: Works in Progress)

Don't forget to tune in to our exclusive interview with Stephanie Drescher, Apollo's Chief Client and Product Development Officer, this weekend. Her insights into the financial industry are truly invaluable. (Source: Masters in Business)

