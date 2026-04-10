10 Rockies Prospects to Watch in 2026: Beyond the Top 30 (2026)

10 Rockies Prospects Worth Knowing Beyond the Top 30 in 2026

As we venture further into the world of Rockies prospects, it’s essential to recognize that not every promising player makes it into the spotlight. Earlier this year, Baseball America unveiled their list of the Top 30 Rockies Prospects for 2026. However, today, we're shining a light on those who narrowly missed being featured but still have significant potential for breakout performances or even successful careers in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Let’s dive right into the next ten players you should familiarize yourself with in the Rockies’ organization beyond their acclaimed Top 30. For an exhaustive list of players who just fell short of making their respective teams’ lists, check out this link: https://www.baseballamerica.com/stories/mlb-prospects-who-just-missed-top-30s-in-every-organization-for-2026/

Sandy Ozuna (https://www.baseballamerica.com/players/1328165-sandy-ozuna/) , RHP



Standing tall at 6 feet 3 inches, Ozuna is a highly projectable right-handed pitcher with an impressive delivery that is both smooth and repeatable. His fastball ranges between 93 and 96 mph, occasionally reaching 97 mph, and he possesses strong command along with a slider that effectively misses bats. While his changeup is still a work in progress, scouts who observed him during a healthy 2025 season are optimistic about his high upside and potential for future growth.

Luichi Casilla (http://www.baseballamerica.com/players/21006-luichi-casilla/) , LHP



In 12 appearances, Casilla showcased his ability to strike out 32.9% of opposing batters, yet he faced challenges with his control, reflected in a walk rate of 16.2%. An unfortunate arm injury during fall instructional league activities led to Tommy John surgery in March 2025, cutting his season short. His repertoire includes a fastball that now averages between 94 and 95 mph, reaching up to 99 mph with a pronounced cut, complemented by a slurvy low-80s slider and an upper-80s cut-split changeup—though his command remains a work in progress.

Konner Eaton (https://www.baseballamerica.com/players/1499919-konner-eaton/) , LHP



Drafted in the sixth round out of George Mason in 2024, Eaton made strides in his first full professional season. He primarily pitched in High-A and had a brief stint at Double-A to cap off 2025. With a three-pitch arsenal featuring a four-seam fastball that sits at 93-94 mph, alongside a slider and a changeup, he shows promise for future development. See Also Harrison Bader: From Bronxville to the Big Leagues | Giants' Center Fielder's Journey

Gregory Sanchez (https://www.baseballamerica.com/players/1347862-gregory-sanchez/) , RHP



At just 19 years old and measuring 6 feet 4 inches, Sanchez averaged a fastball speed of 94-96 mph during his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League in 2024. However, shoulder issues hindered his performance, leading the Rockies to handle him with care, as he only pitched 3.1 innings in 2025. This year, he is expected to participate in the Arizona Complex League, where he’ll showcase his powerful slider and evolving changeup.

Ben Shields (https://www.baseballamerica.com/players/803999-ben-shields/) , LHP



Acquired along with Roc Riggio from the Yankees in exchange for Jake Bird during the Trade Deadline, Shields battled through a hip injury earlier in 2024, causing him to miss the first two months of the season. After joining Double-A Hartford, he posted an impressive 2.33 ERA over 19.1 innings, demonstrating his potential as a solid contributor.

Kelvin Hidalgo (https://www.baseballamerica.com/players/321511-kelvin-hidalgo/) , SS



Once regarded as a Top 30 prospect, Hidalgo’s stock took a hit following a challenging season in Low-A Fresno, where he struggled significantly with making contact in the strike zone, accumulating 125 strikeouts in what was his first full season. Despite these setbacks, his athleticism suggests that with proper adjustments, he could still reach his projected potential.

Antoine Jean (https://www.baseballamerica.com/players/16871-antoine-jean/) , LHP



Jean, one of the older players drafted in 2025 due to having undergone Tommy John surgery in 2023, made an impression in bridge and instructional leagues post-draft. His deceptive over-the-top delivery helps conceal a fastball that reaches 93 mph and sets up a tunneling upper-70s 12-6 curveball. Many view him as a future reliever, given his skill set.

Sebastian Blanco (http://www.baseballamerica.com/players/1564241-sebastian-blanco/) , INF



Blanco shone brightly in the Dominican Summer League, earning a spot representing Colorado in the league’s All-Star Game. This 18-year-old is not only a dynamic athlete with sharp defensive instincts but also excels at making contact in the strike zone. While he is an average runner, there are hopes he can enhance his speed during his time in the Arizona Complex League this year.