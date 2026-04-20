10 Monday Morning Reads: Finance, AI, Economics, and More! (2026)

Here's a curated list of thought-provoking reads to kickstart your Monday morning, covering a range of topics from finance to pop culture:

The Future of Investing: A CEO's Perspective

Rick Wurster, CEO of Charles Schwab, sheds light on the company's impressive $11.8 trillion in assets under management and its focus on attracting younger investors. He also hints at a potential future in spot crypto trading, sparking discussions about the evolving investment landscape. The Impact of Tariffs on 'Made in USA'

A fascinating exploration of how tariffs affect consumer behavior and brand perception. The article challenges the notion that 'Made in USA' implies quality, instead suggesting it may be perceived as expensive, leading to a decline in repeat customers. Family Offices: The New Wall Street Power Players

Wealthy families are increasingly setting up offices to manage their fortunes, gaining influence in significant financial deals. This trend highlights the growing intersection between family wealth and corporate power. See Also Morgan Stanley Files for Bitcoin & Solana ETFs: What It Means for Crypto InvestorsEUR/USD Price Forecast: Key Levels, Technical Analysis & Outlook for 1.1700Philip Rivers' NFL Comeback: Health Insurance Benefits ExplainedSilver Price Today: SLV Slides as CME Margin Hike and China Export Rules Shake Silver Stocks The AI Debate: A Boomer-Doomer Divide

Karen Hao, author of 'The Empire of AI', delves into the contrasting views within OpenAI regarding AI's role. The article raises questions about the potential consequences of a small group controlling such powerful technology. Consultancy's AI-Driven Evolution

The traditional consultancy model, reliant on long hours and expanding teams, is facing a shift due to AI integration. This transformation could impact the industry's future, as consultants adapt to a new era of automation. The Fed and Trump's Ongoing Influence

Despite Trump's threats, his efforts to control the Federal Reserve persist. This article explores the potential economic implications and the ongoing political dynamics surrounding monetary policy. See Also Silver Price Soars: 2026 Open Sees Record Highs | Market Analysis China's Economic Slowdown: A Global Impact

Investment in manufacturing, infrastructure, and property in China is expected to decline, marking a significant shift in the country's economy. This development has far-reaching consequences for global trade and investment. Money and Happiness: A Surprising Correlation

Some societies with limited financial resources are among the happiest globally. This article challenges the common belief that wealth directly correlates with well-being, offering a unique perspective on happiness and its sources. Trump's Mortgage Fraud Allegations

An intriguing investigation into the Trump administration's claims of mortgage fraud involving Fed board member Lisa Cook. The article uncovers a potential connection to Trump's own past actions, raising questions about transparency and accountability. Winter Wellness Tips: Science-Backed Strategies

Beyond the basics, this article reveals surprising yet effective ways to avoid winter illnesses. It's a reminder that small lifestyle adjustments can significantly impact our health during colder months.

Additionally, don't miss out on our exclusive interview with comedian Jay Leno, available on our podcast this weekend. It's a fun and insightful conversation about his career and the world of comedy.

Stay informed and engaged with our curated reads, and feel free to join our mailing list for more insightful content.