10 Hollywood Productions Leading the Way in Sustainability (2026)

Hollywood's commitment to sustainability is no longer just a trend but a necessity, and the entertainment industry is making significant strides to reduce its environmental footprint. From solar and hydropower to reusable materials and electric vehicles, the industry is embracing eco-conscious measures across the entire life cycle of a production, from development to release. This shift is not only about reducing the industry's carbon footprint but also about setting an example for the world, demonstrating that sustainable practices can be both feasible and beneficial for the environment and the bottom line.

One of the key drivers of this change is the increasing awareness of the environmental impact of the entertainment industry. With the rise of social media and public scrutiny, productions are under more pressure to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability. Additionally, the industry is responding to the call for action from environmental organizations and government bodies, which are increasingly implementing regulations and incentives to encourage sustainable practices.

The results of these efforts are starting to pay off, with film and TV crews making significant strides forward in reducing the use of fossil fuels that are warming the planet and putting both humans and wildlife at risk. According to Sam Read, executive director of the Sustainable Entertainment Alliance, an industry consortium that counts nine entertainment companies in its membership, including Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Netflix, Amazon MGM, and A24, the industry is seeing a lot of technical and technological progress, especially on the clean energy side.

In 2025, a record 279 films and television shows received either a Green Seal or a Gold Seal (the highest rating) from the Environmental Media Association for their sustainability successes. While Hollywood is still not exactly reining in consumption on some fronts, especially when it comes to air travel, from A-listers flying private to productions shooting in exotic locales around the world, lured by tax credits, there is hope that Hollywood is beginning to bend the curve when it comes to eco-friendly filmmaking.

Here are nine films and TV shows making a difference:

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO) : Replaced a 100kVA diesel generator with a utility power installation, avoiding 19.5 million tons of CO2 emissions. Used a combo of battery energy storage systems and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to avoid nearly 45,000 gallons of fossil fuel use. Kept 108,080 single-use plastic water bottles out of landfills by using aluminum water bottles and jugs filled with H2O for refillable bottles.

Alien: Earth (FX) : The first-ever production shot in Thailand to earn a Gold Seal for sustainable practices from EMA. Used a 5KVA mobile battery energy storage system to power the set and an EV minivan, bringing down emissions. Organized beach cleanups during the shoot.

All Her Fault (Peacock) : Shot at Docklands Studios Melbourne, which is powered by 100 percent renewable energy. Installed the first EV fast charger at the studio, allowing the use of electric vehicles both onscreen and off. Used saveBOARD, a sheet material made of pressed recycled composite packaging, instead of buying new plywood for sets.

The Boroughs (Netflix) : Achieved the highest emissions reduction on a Netflix production in the U.S. to date. Powered its base camp with solar and accessed grid power, reducing reliance on diesel generator fuel by more than 75 percent and avoiding the use of nearly 13,000 gallons of fuel. Piloted electric Shorty 40s, a new electric box truck built especially for film productions. See Also James Ashcroft’s When Darkness Loves Us | Cannes Market Preview & SEO Strategy

Descendents: Wicked Wonderland (Disney) : Received an EMA Gold Seal for its sustainability measures. Reduced its consumption of fossil fuels by using EVs and battery packs and by connecting to the grid. Used refillable water stations and reusable bottles. Diverted items from landfills by donating to local nonprofits.

The Diplomat (Netflix) : The first Netflix production to use hydrogen power for three consecutive seasons, helping replace multiple diesel generators, and has employed solar-powered trailers and batteries during production. Avoided the release of 25.5 MT of CO2 emissions by using EVs and replacing diesel generators with batteries.

Dune: Prophecy (HBO) : Avoided the release of 25.5 MT of CO2 emissions by using EVs and replacing diesel generators with batteries. Donated surplus food to charities and food waste to animal shelters, totaling more than 1 ton in donations. Upcycled 2 tons of textiles, in collaboration with designers in Hungary and recycling companies. Participated in the Hungarian initiative 10 Million Trees, which planted 1,000 trees near a filming studio.

Paradise (Hulu) : Used EV vehicles and renewable diesel fuel. Provided the cast and crew with reusable water bottles from lead actress Julianne Nicholson, and the production used Paramount studio’s recycling program with bins provided by Reel Waste, a waste-management company that tailors its service for productions. Rented a White House set through Paramount’s DET Set Inventory Department to minimize new construction.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+) : Reduced its environmental footprint by replacing diesel generators with mobile batteries and grid power whenever possible. Received a 50 percent discount on daily permits fees via the city of Vancouver’s Clean Energy incentive. Kept materials out of landfills by donating usable items to local nonprofit organizations.

You, Me & Tuscany (Universal): Participated in Lights, Camera, Plastic?, an initiative developed by the nonprofit Habits of Waste, to reduce the depiction of single-use plastics onscreen and show characters making planet-friendly choices. Rented hybrid vehicles and accessed grid power to reduce the use of fossil-fuel-reliant generators, and 80 percent of light fixtures used energy-saving LED bulbs. Avoided the use of more than 62,000 single-use items by using compostable dishware and reusable water bottles. More than 50 percent of on-set meals were vegetarian.

In conclusion, Hollywood's commitment to sustainability is a positive step towards a greener future. While there is still much work to be done, the industry is making significant strides to reduce its environmental footprint and set an example for the world. By embracing eco-conscious measures, the industry can not only reduce its impact on the environment but also create a more sustainable and resilient future for the entertainment industry and the world at large.