10 Friday Morning Reads: From AI to Politics, a Weekly Roundup (2026)

The Value of Quality: Even Permabears Have Portfolios

Barron's explores how veteran investor Jeremy Grantham, co-founder of GMO, identifies value in quality stocks, international markets, and Japan, offering a contrarian perspective on the market.

Sephora's Cutthroat Beauty Strategies

The Wall Street Journal provides an exclusive look at LVMH-owned retailer Sephora's plans to maintain its dominance in the beauty industry, revealing strategic insights from company executives.

1,000 Companies Sue Trump Over Tariffs

Bloomberg reports on the Supreme Court's scrutiny of the administration's import taxes, as over 1,000 companies challenge Trump's tariffs in court.

Data Centers: A Political Issue on the Rise

The Washington Post examines the growing opposition to data centers, highlighting how the buildout of AI infrastructure is becoming a significant electoral concern across political lines.

Money and Meaning: 25 Lessons Learned

The Root of All offers a thought-provoking exploration of the deeper forces behind our financial lives, providing valuable insights for those seeking a more meaningful approach to money.

Rubio's MAGA Evolution: From Critic to Adviser

The Wall Street Journal delves into how Florida Senator Rubio, once a Trump critic, has become one of the president's closest advisors, exploring the impact of his embrace of MAGA.

AI and the Human Condition: OpenAI's Impact

Stratechery analyzes the potential significance of OpenAI, a company with a unique corporate structure, and its impact on the future of artificial general intelligence.

Young Americans Turn on Trump

Vox discusses the shifting political landscape, focusing on the volatile group of young voters who are increasingly turning away from Trump.

MAGA and Anti-Israel Sentiment

The New York Times examines the connection between MAGA and anti-Israel sentiment, exploring how Christian Zionism has influenced American politics for decades and the emergence of a new generation with different perspectives.

Science Fiction and Prediction: Among the Prophets

The Baffler delves into the art of prediction, using science fiction as a lens to understand the complexities of forecasting.

Terrence Malick's Cinematic Influence

The Yale Review celebrates the impact of director Terrence Malick, highlighting his unique style and influence on Hollywood.

Masters in Business Podcast: Ben Hunt's Narrative Analysis

Ritholtz.com invites you to listen to the Masters in Business podcast featuring Ben Hunt, founder of Perscient. This episode explores how narratives and stories shape markets, investing, and social behavior through the lens of information theory, game theory, and unstructured data analysis.

U.S. Dollar Slump: Biggest Decline Since 2017

The Bulwark reports on the U.S. dollar's decline against other currencies in 2025, marking the biggest drop since 2017.

