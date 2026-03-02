10 Bold MLB Royals Predictions for 2026 (2026)

As we step into the new year, it’s time to unleash some daring predictions for the Kansas City Royals in 2026. But here’s the twist: these aren’t your average forecasts. Last year’s predictions might have missed the mark (check them out here: [link]), but this time, we’re going big—so big that if they come true, you’ll know exactly who to thank. Let’s dive in, shall we?

MLB Takes the Reins on Royals Broadcasts

The future of regional sports networks is shaky, and Main Street Sports Group, which owns FanDuel Sports Kansas City, is in hot water. After missing payments to the Cardinals and struggling to renegotiate fees, their financial woes could lead to a sale to DAZN. But here’s the kicker: MLB might step in to take over broadcasts for the Royals and eight other clubs. Imagine tuning into ‘Royals TV’ via your cable provider or a streaming app, possibly at the same price as before. But here’s where it gets controversial: blackout restrictions could vanish, but the Royals might take a revenue hit since MLB won’t charge fees like Main Street Sports did. Is this a win for fans or a financial headache for the team? You decide.

Jarren Duran Joins the Royals in a Blockbuster Trade

Boston might not admit it, but they’re ready to move Jarren Duran. The young All-Star outfielder’s intensity is unmatched, but with a crowded outfield, a change of scenery could benefit both sides. And this is the part most people miss: Duran’s road struggles and splits against lefties last year were red flags, but his youth, club control, and defensive prowess make him a steal. Here’s the bold prediction: a three-team trade where the Royals land Duran, Boston gets Ketel Marte, and Arizona acquires Triston Casas, Noah Cameron, and Blake Mitchell. It’s a lot of moving parts, but hey, why not dream big?

The Royals Experiment with a Six-Man Rotation

Seth Lugo’s $46 million deal hasn’t panned out as expected, with his performance plummeting after the All-Star break. Add in Michael Wacha’s age and Cole Ragans’ injury history, and you’ve got a recipe for a six-man rotation. But here’s the question: Is this a smart move to manage innings, or a desperate attempt to patch up a fragile pitching staff? Only time will tell.

Vinnie Pasquantino Earns His First All-Star Nod

Vinnie’s 32 home runs and 113 RBI last year were no fluke, but cracking the All-Star roster won’t be easy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Nick Kurtz in the mix. But here’s the bold take: Vinnie’s improved plate discipline and a bit of BABIP luck could propel him to new heights. Will he join Bobby Witt Jr. and Cole Ragans in Philadelphia this July? Let’s hope so.

Jac Caglianone Crushes 30 Home Runs

Jac’s rookie season was a head-scratcher, but his underlying metrics suggest bad luck more than lack of talent. With a full offseason to adjust his approach and new hitting coaches in tow, here’s the controversial part: if he can elevate the ball, he’ll be a home run machine. But can he make the necessary changes? The pressure’s on.

The Bullpen Becomes a Liability Again

Last year’s bullpen was a strength, but warning signs are flashing. Carlos Estévez’s save record masked his declining strikeout rate, and the bullpen’s FIP suggests regression is coming. But here’s the silver lining: additions like Matt Strahm and Nick Mears could soften the blow. Still, early struggles might force mid-season moves. Is this the year the bullpen cracks?

David Shields and Kendry Chourio Crack the Top 50 Prospects

The Royals’ farm system has been underrated, but Shields and Chourio are changing that. At just 18, Shields dominated the Carolina League, while Chourio held his own. But here’s the debate: Can they live up to the hype, or will they join the long list of promising prospects who fizzled out? Only time will tell.

The Royals Win the Central Division

The Guardians’ luck is running out, and the Tigers are the real competition. Detroit’s young core and front office smarts make them a formidable foe, but the Royals’ starting pitching depth could be the difference. But here’s the bold prediction: the Royals win 90 games and take the division by one game. However, another ALDS exit looms. Is this the year they break through?

Carter Jensen Finishes Second in Rookie of the Year Voting

Jensen’s September call-up was electric, and his mature approach at the plate makes him a contender. But here’s the catch: with Trey Yesavage, Munetaka Murakami, and others in the mix, the competition is fierce. Can Jensen’s .260/.345/.440 line and 18 home runs secure him second place? It’s a tall order.

Kansas City Announces a Washington Square Park Ballpark

The Chiefs’ move to Kansas has left the Royals’ stadium plans in limbo, but here’s the bold take: the loss of the Chiefs will finally motivate the Missouri Legislature to act. Washington Square Park might be a long shot, but it’s my best guess. Will 2026 finally bring a resolution to this saga? Let’s hope so.

Final Thoughts

These predictions are bold, risky, and maybe even a little crazy. But isn’t that what makes baseball fun? Let me know which ones you think will come true—and which ones are way off base. The comments are open, and I’m ready for the debate!