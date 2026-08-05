10 Best Fourth Movies in a Franchise - Ranked (2026)

Let's dive into the fascinating world of fourth films in a franchise and explore why some of these sequels have become iconic and beloved by fans. Personally, I find it intriguing how these films, often considered a risky proposition, can either make or break a franchise's legacy. It's a delicate balance, and yet, some have managed to transcend expectations and leave a lasting impact.

The Power of Reinvention

Fourth films offer a unique opportunity for reinvention, a chance to breathe new life into a franchise that may have reached its peak or even its natural conclusion. It's a bold move, and one that can either pay off handsomely or result in a disappointing flop. Take, for example, the "Star Trek" franchise. With "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," Leonard Nimoy took the series in a comedic direction, stripping away the action-heavy elements of the previous films. This bold move paid off, resulting in one of the top-grossing "Star Trek" films of its time.

Iconic Fourth Films and Their Impact

When we think of iconic fourth films, several stand out for their unique contributions to their respective franchises. "Rocky IV" is a prime example. Despite ranking last in some rankings, it's a film that has left an indelible mark on the "Rocky" series. By taking the story in a wild new direction, Sylvester Stallone created a film that is both memorable and powerful. It's a testament to the impact a fourth film can have when it dares to be different.

Another standout is "Jurassic World." This film transformed the "Jurassic Park" franchise into a global cultural phenomenon, leveraging nostalgia and dino-mayhem to great effect. Carried by Chris Pratt's star power, it embraced the idea of "movies as amusement parks" and became one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Extending the Trilogy: A Delicate Balance

Extending a trilogy is a delicate task, and yet, some fourth films have managed to do so successfully. "Toy Story 4" is a prime example. Despite initial pushback from fans who felt the story had reached its perfect conclusion in "Toy Story 3," the fourth film imaginatively explored the existential waters of its characters' lives. It justified its existence by taking the "Toy Story" brand to new places, becoming the highest-grossing entry in the franchise and earning critical acclaim.

Legacy Sequels and Cultural Phenomena

Some fourth films are legacy sequels, building upon the success of a trilogy to create an even more expansive saga. "Avengers: Endgame" is a perfect example of this. As the climax of a vast MCU saga, "Endgame" needed three hours to stick its landing. The film perfectly capped off the arcs of the core Avengers, providing fan service that felt earned and unique. It became a genuine cultural phenomenon, breaking box office records and leaving an indelible mark on the MCU.

The Greatest Fourth Film: A Matter of Perspective

When it comes to the greatest fourth film ever made, opinions vary. Some argue that it's "Mad Max: Fury Road," a film that spent over a decade in development and resulted in an action epic unlike any other. Others might point to "John Wick: Chapter 4," which cemented the franchise's status as the greatest original action movie series of the 21st century. These films showcase the power of a well-executed fourth installment, leaving a lasting impact on both fans and critics alike.

In conclusion, fourth films in a franchise offer a unique opportunity for reinvention and expansion. While they are often risky propositions, the potential rewards are immense. These films can leave a lasting impact, becoming iconic and beloved by fans. It's a delicate balance, but when executed well, fourth films can transcend expectations and become a vital part of a franchise's legacy.