£10.3 Million Lotto Jackpot: National Lottery Results and Thunderball Winners | February 7, 2026 (2026)

Imagine holding a ticket worth £10.3 million—a life-changing sum that could turn dreams into reality. Tonight, on Saturday, February 7, 2026, the National Lottery Lotto draw is offering just that, with a jaw-dropping rollover jackpot up for grabs. But here’s where it gets controversial: with such a massive prize, the odds are steep, yet millions still play, hoping to defy the statistics. Could you be the one to beat the odds?

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Alongside the Lotto, the Thunderball draw is also in the spotlight, boasting a top prize of £500,000. And this is the part most people miss: while the focus is often on the jackpot, matching fewer numbers can still land you a tidy sum—like £1 million if you match five main numbers and the bonus ball. It’s not just about the big win; it’s about the possibilities at every level.

Here’s what you need to know: tonight’s winning Lotto numbers are 7, 25, 27, 46, 52, 59, with the Bonus Ball being 40. For Thunderball, the winning numbers are 4, 12, 13, 23, 29, and the Thunderball itself is 11. These numbers could be your ticket to a new life—but only if you’ve got them on your ticket.

If you’re thinking of joining the game, remember: you can buy tickets throughout the week, but on draw days (Saturdays and Wednesdays), sales close at 7:30 PM sharp. Bold question: Is it worth the risk, or is the lottery just a tax on hope? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

For those who can’t get enough of the thrill, there’s more. EuroMillions runs every Tuesday and Friday, while the Set for Life game takes place on Mondays and Thursdays. Thunderball, with its £500,000 top prize, draws four times a week—Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Here’s a thought-provoking twist: while many chase the dream, the lottery also raises millions for good causes, funding projects that change lives in other ways. Is it a win-win, or does the focus on jackpots overshadow the greater good?

Whether you’re a seasoned player or a first-timer, tonight’s draw is one you won’t want to miss. Good luck—and may the numbers be in your favor!