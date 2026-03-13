£1.5 Billion Spire Healthcare Takeover: Private Equity Firms Bridgepoint & Triton in Talks (2026)

Buyout firms are eyeing a £1.5 billion takeover of Spire, Britain's largest private hospital operator. The deal could see Spire become the latest FTSE-250 company to leave the London Stock Exchange. Sky News has revealed that private equity firms, including Bridgepoint and Triton Partners, are in talks to acquire Spire Healthcare Group, which operates nearly 40 major UK private hospitals. Advent International and Bain Capital are also in contact with Rothschild, the process manager, but are unlikely to progress further. The Spire board, led by Sir Ian Cheshire, is eager to advance discussions with potential bidders in the coming weeks. If a deal is reached, it's expected to be finalized within the next few months. The process was initiated due to pressure from major shareholders, with a number of other financial investors and overseas trade buyers also involved. Spire's interest in Bridgepoint is notable, as it previously owned Oasis Dental Care, a large chain, during a period run by Justin Ash, now CEO of Spire. Triton Partners, an experienced healthcare investor, owns assets like Pharmanovia, a specialty prescription medicine producer. Spire's portfolio includes hospitals, over 50 clinics, medical centers, and consulting rooms, making it the largest provider of hip and knee operations in the UK. It also operates a network of private GP practices and provides occupational health services to numerous corporate clients. With nearly 9,000 consultants and thousands of employees, Spire delivered care to over 1.3 million patients in 2024. Leading investors have been pushing for corporate action to boost its flagging share price, exploring options to maximize the value of its property estate. Spire confirmed in December that it was evaluating actions to drive long-term sustainable shareholder value, potentially including a sale, property value generation, and a focus on private payors. The company's full-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization are expected to be at the lower end of the forecast range of £270m-£285m. Private hospital capacity has been utilized for routine NHS operations, but budget constraints limit the number of procedures. Spire was formed in 2007 when BUPA sold its hospitals division to Cinven. A 29.9% stake is now owned by Mediclinic Group, a South African private healthcare provider. In 2021, some leading shareholders rejected a 250p-a-share offer from Ramsay Healthcare, deeming it undervalued. Spire's stock has declined by over 23% in the last year, closing at 178.2p on Friday, with a market capitalization of under £725m. Any bid would need a significant premium to secure major investor support.
£1.5 Billion Spire Healthcare Takeover: Private Equity Firms Bridgepoint & Triton in Talks (2026)
References
- https://www.theguardian.com/business/2026/jan/14/labour-wind-power-risks-clean-power-great-britain
- https://www.cnbc.com/2026/01/15/european-markets-live-updates-stoxx-600-dax-ftse-cac.html
- https://news.sky.com/story/buyout-firms-plot-1-5bn-takeover-of-private-hospitals-giant-spire-13498263
- https://www.theguardian.com/business/2026/jan/20/uk-aviation-reforms-could-sideline-public-input-over-flight-paths-campaigners-warn
- https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cnvggm1l39mo
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cx2lej4x7j9t
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